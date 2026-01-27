India-EU FTA opens up plethora of opportunities for investments on both sides: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:36 IST
India-EU FTA opens up plethora of opportunities for investments on both sides: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Boost for Textile Exporters
Visionary Leadership: The Landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement
India-EU Trade Agreement: A Step Forward Despite Carbon Levy Tensions
India-EU's 'Mother of All Deals' to Boost Economic Ties
India Secures Social Security Wins in EU Trade Agreements