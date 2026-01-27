Ukraine is aiming to become a European Union member by 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced, highlighting the importance of this integration for national security amidst ongoing conflict. By proposing a firm date, Zelenskiy underscores the urgency and significance of EU membership in the country's strategic planning.

The Ukrainian leader has been vocally advocating for EU support, reiterating the role of membership as an essential component of his country's defense strategy. In his recent discussions with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Zelenskiy stressed the need for a clear commitment from European partners.

With EU membership seen as a crucial safety net, Ukraine is actively counting on the understanding and aid of its European allies to meet the proposed deadline, enhancing its geopolitical standing and stability.

