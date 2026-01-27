Left Menu

Ukraine Aims for EU Membership by 2027: A Security Pillar

Ukraine aims to finalize its European Union membership by 2027, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He emphasizes EU membership as a cornerstone of security for the war-torn nation. Zelenskiy seeks support from EU partners, highlighting the importance of a concrete timeline during talks with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

Updated: 27-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:35 IST
Ukraine is aiming to become a European Union member by 2027, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced, highlighting the importance of this integration for national security amidst ongoing conflict. By proposing a firm date, Zelenskiy underscores the urgency and significance of EU membership in the country's strategic planning.

The Ukrainian leader has been vocally advocating for EU support, reiterating the role of membership as an essential component of his country's defense strategy. In his recent discussions with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Zelenskiy stressed the need for a clear commitment from European partners.

With EU membership seen as a crucial safety net, Ukraine is actively counting on the understanding and aid of its European allies to meet the proposed deadline, enhancing its geopolitical standing and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

