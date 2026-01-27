Starmer's Strategic Shift: Restoring UK-China Relations

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit China to bolster economic ties and reduce dependency on U.S. support. This marks the first visit by a British leader in eight years, highlighting a significant diplomatic shift aimed at reshaping UK-China relations.

During the three-day tour, Starmer will engage with Chinese leaders, including President Xi Jinping, along with a delegation of business executives and ministers. Discussions will focus on global issues such as AI, public health, and environmental cooperation, potentially leading to significant trade agreements.

While China's move to strengthen relations with the UK follows recent Western leaders' visits, results have been mixed. Starmer's efforts face scrutiny, balancing national security concerns with economic gains in pursuit of improved living standards and international partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)