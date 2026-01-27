Senteeko Dam Remains at High Risk Despite Emergency Spillway, Authorities Warn

Emergency interventions at the Senteeko Dam near Barberton in Mpumalanga have slightly reduced pressure on the dam wall, but authorities say the structure remains at high risk of failure and cannot yet be declared safe.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) confirmed that assessments and monitoring are ongoing after heavy rainfall pushed the privately owned dam—officially registered as My Own Dam—to dangerous levels. An emergency spillway constructed last week has helped release excess water, while sandbags have been placed to prevent overtopping. However, officials caution that these measures are only temporary.

“We are not happy yet, and we are not going to declare this dam safe,” said Wally Ramokopa, Head of the Specialist Unit: Dam Safety at DWS, speaking on site. “The capacity is still high, and the volume of water that is still flowing could have significant impacts.”

Engineers on High Alert

Ramokopa joined a team of engineers and an Approved Professional Person (APP) on Monday to continue inspections. An APP is a specialist engineer registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) and formally approved by the Minister of Water and Sanitation to oversee dam safety.

Although water levels have dropped slightly since excavation began, Ramokopa said instability remains visible downstream, with material continuing to fall beneath the dam structure.

To further reduce risk, engineers are preparing to open a second spillway later this week. The structure is currently being widened before deeper excavation begins to allow additional water to be released in a controlled manner.

“We want to control the speed of the release,” Ramokopa explained. “If water flows out too quickly, it could cause damage or even trigger a failure. That’s why engineers are guiding every step.”

Evacuations Limited to Floodplain Areas

DWS sought to reassure surrounding communities, stressing that only residents within the floodplain—mainly farming communities—may need to evacuate if conditions worsen.

“There are no townships or towns directly in the flood path,” Ramokopa said. “People in Barberton should not panic. They are far from the floodplain.”

He also confirmed that Mozambique and the Kingdom of Eswatini will not be affected, noting that the nearest international border along the flood path is more than 160 kilometres downstream.

“There is no reason for neighbouring countries to be alarmed,” he added.

Dam Owner Remains Responsible

While the department is overseeing emergency measures, Ramokopa emphasized that responsibility for maintenance and repairs lies with the dam owner, as the dam is privately owned.

“Any repair work must be designed by the Appointed Professional Person and submitted to the department for approval,” he said. “If work is done without our knowledge, that would be unlawful.”

To improve coordination, DWS has set up a WhatsApp group linking department officials, engineers, and the dam owner, enabling rapid information sharing as conditions evolve.

Focus on Preventing Loss of Life

For now, authorities say the priority is preventing dam failure and protecting lives, while longer-term solutions for the dam’s stability are discussed with downstream land users.

“This situation cannot be left as it is,” Ramokopa warned. “If nothing is done, we risk flooding again this year or next year. Something has to happen—but right now, our focus is ensuring that no lives are lost.”