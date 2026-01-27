Left Menu

Spain Moves to Regularize Migrants Amid European Stricter Immigration Policies

Spain's Socialist-led government is pushing a draft decree to expedite legal status for hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. This aligns with Spain's growth strategy, emphasizing migrant integration as other European nations limit immigration. The initiative targets migrants from Latin America, potentially benefiting 500,000 people.

In a significant policy shift, Spain's Socialist-led government has introduced a draft decree aimed at granting legal status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants. The move underscores Spain's commitment to migrant integration, a stark contrast to the restrictive immigration measures seen across other European countries.

Migration Minister Elma Saiz announced that migrants who have been in Spain for at least five months by the end of 2025, without a criminal record, or who have applied for asylum, may qualify for this expedited residence permit. Foreseen to benefit approximately 500,000 individuals, mostly from Latin America, the permit can lead to eventual citizenship.

The proposed ruling could be enacted by the cabinet in the coming weeks without needing parliamentary consent, though it might face challenges from conservative factions. The government's initiative seeks to align with economic growth and social cohesion, amidst stalled legislative efforts to address migrant legalisation through parliament.

