Delhi Struggles to Quench Its Thirst: A New Borewell Policy in the Making
The Delhi Jal Board plans a comprehensive survey of borewells to tackle future water needs. With limited water resources, Delhi's reliance on groundwater will increase. The government is working on a new policy for sustainable management, including a self-declaration provision to identify operational borewells.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to address Delhi's future water needs, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is gearing up for a thorough survey of borewells to gauge groundwater extraction levels, sources revealed Tuesday.
Facing limited water sources, the capital's dependence on groundwater is set to rise, necessitating a revised borewell policy. By 2051, the city's population is expected to swell to 3.21 crore, necessitating 1,566 MGD of water, a government insider highlighted.
In the wake of an extensive survey tasking WAPCOS, a central government PSU, the DJB aims to chart groundwater utilization for future policies. As extraction increases, the Delhi government plans a comprehensive borewell regulatory framework, integrating self-declaration of operational borewells, according to Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- water
- groundwater
- borewell
- policy
- DJB
- extraction
- survey
- resources
- management
ALSO READ
Minnesota's Immigration Policy Pivot: Trump's Détente Effort
U.N. Experts Slam Trump's Immigration Policy for Unaccompanied Children
Bund Breather: European Bond Yields Reflect Fiscal Strategies Amid Policy Stability
Political Turmoil as Federal Agent Shootings Shake Trump's Immigration Policy
Supreme Court to Deliberate on NEET-PG Non-Disclosure Policy