Delhi Struggles to Quench Its Thirst: A New Borewell Policy in the Making

The Delhi Jal Board plans a comprehensive survey of borewells to tackle future water needs. With limited water resources, Delhi's reliance on groundwater will increase. The government is working on a new policy for sustainable management, including a self-declaration provision to identify operational borewells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to address Delhi's future water needs, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is gearing up for a thorough survey of borewells to gauge groundwater extraction levels, sources revealed Tuesday.

Facing limited water sources, the capital's dependence on groundwater is set to rise, necessitating a revised borewell policy. By 2051, the city's population is expected to swell to 3.21 crore, necessitating 1,566 MGD of water, a government insider highlighted.

In the wake of an extensive survey tasking WAPCOS, a central government PSU, the DJB aims to chart groundwater utilization for future policies. As extraction increases, the Delhi government plans a comprehensive borewell regulatory framework, integrating self-declaration of operational borewells, according to Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

