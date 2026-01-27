Left Menu

India and EU: Navigating a Complex Geopolitical Landscape Together

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized India's role in partnering with the European Union to tackle global challenges through collective action. Highlighting the need for reforming international institutions, she advocated for a strengthened India-EU partnership across economic, security, and technological domains to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future.

In a bid for a unified global front, President Droupadi Murmu has called for strengthened collective action between India and the European Union to tackle modern complexities. Her remarks came during a banquet for European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

President Murmu highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges posed by the shifting geopolitical landscape. urging the strengthening of multilateralism. She underscored the need for reforms in international institutions to adapt to contemporary realities in the face of global uncertainties.

The President highlighted India's growing role as a 'force for balance' and its strategic partnership with the EU, noting upcoming agreements like the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the security and defence partnership aim to further solidify economic and technological ties, shaping a sustainable, inclusive future.

