Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Protest and Road Blockade

A prolonged road blockade in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur brought traffic to a standstill for nearly two hours on Tuesday after the family and relatives of a deceased student, Vishal, staged a protest outside Guru Dronacharya Ayurvedic College. The student from Delhi had died under suspicious circumstances, prompting allegations of murder.

Police stated that the protest intensified when the family alleged Vishal was murdered rather than having died in a minor road accident as initially reported. The incident took place on the Shakambhari-Sundarpur road, creating significant inconvenience for commuters.

The allegations revolve around a supposed conflict with senior students and a dispute involving a woman. Police have assured the family of a thorough investigation and appropriate actions against those found culpable. Authorities were deployed to manage the protest and persuade the family to end the blockade.

