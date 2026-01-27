Gangster Nexus: The Arrest of Goldy Brar's Parents
Goldy Brar's parents, Shamsher Singh and Preetpal Kaur, were arrested for allegedly aiding their son in extortion activities. Arrested from Amritsar, they are in police remand as investigations link them to gang-related crimes in Punjab. Shamsher was previously retired from police service due to extortion charges.
Goldy Brar's parents, accused of aiding their son in extortion activities, were arrested in Amritsar and have been remanded in police custody. The couple faces charges under sections related to extortion and criminal intimidation.
The arrest follows a complaint by a Muktsar resident, alleging a Rs 50 lakh extortion demand via a WhatsApp call from the Bambiha gang. The ongoing police operation targets gangsters in Punjab, with a focus on their associates and family members.
Shamsher Singh was forced into retirement for extortion in 2021. Meanwhile, police link Goldy Brar, now in the US, to weapons smuggling and notable crimes, including the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.
