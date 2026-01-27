BSF Celebrates Republic Day with Tricolour in Sunderbans
The Border Security Force (BSF) marked Republic Day by unfurling the national flag across numerous islands in the Sunderbans mangrove forest in West Bengal, a senior official stated. The BSF secures the area, part of the India-Bangladesh border. Celebrations included state officials and local villagers.
