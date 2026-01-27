Left Menu

BSF Celebrates Republic Day with Tricolour in Sunderbans

The Border Security Force (BSF) marked Republic Day by unfurling the national flag across numerous islands in the Sunderbans mangrove forest in West Bengal, a senior official stated. The BSF secures the area, part of the India-Bangladesh border. Celebrations included state officials and local villagers.

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated Republic Day by hoisting the national flag across a series of islands within the Sunderbans mangrove in West Bengal, a BSF senior officer announced.

Tasked with securing the region, the BSF plays a crucial role in safeguarding the India-Bangladesh international border.

The Republic Day ceremony involved the participation of state forest department officials and local villagers, emphasizing community collaboration and national pride.

