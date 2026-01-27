BSF Celebrates Republic Day with Tricolour in Sunderbans

The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated Republic Day by hoisting the national flag across a series of islands within the Sunderbans mangrove in West Bengal, a BSF senior officer announced.

Tasked with securing the region, the BSF plays a crucial role in safeguarding the India-Bangladesh international border.

The Republic Day ceremony involved the participation of state forest department officials and local villagers, emphasizing community collaboration and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)