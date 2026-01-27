Mooting Excellence: India's Top Law Students Gather in Guwahati

The 38th Bar Council of India National All India Inter-University Moot Court Competition kicks off this Thursday in Guwahati, marking its debut in Northeast India. The event, hosted by Assam Royal Global University from January 29 to 31, is a prestigious platform for legal students to showcase their skills.

The competition, organized under the Bar Council of India and Trust-Pearl First, will see law students from across India engaging in simulated courtroom battles. RGU Vice Chancellor A K Buragohain noted the event's importance in enhancing legal education standards, offering students an opportunity to practice legal research, drafting, and advocacy.

A panel of judges, including Gauhati High Court's senior advocates and esteemed academicians, will evaluate the rounds. The opening ceremony will feature Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairperson of the Law Commission of India, as the Chief Guest, while Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Supreme Court will grace the Valedictory Ceremony.

