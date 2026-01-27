Mizoram's Ambitious Vision: Contributing One Percent to India's GDP by 2047

In an ambitious move, Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, aims to have the northeastern state contribute one percent to India's GDP by 2047. During a recent meeting with Angela Lusigi, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative, the chief minister expressed gratitude for the agency's support and encouraged further engagement.

Lalduhoma highlighted the state's remarkable performance in the NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Index, acknowledging Mizoram as a peaceful region with a notably low corruption rate. He emphasized the importance of scaling up initiatives to reach the state's GDP contribution goal, seeking broader cooperation from the UNDP.

Lusigi acknowledged Mizoram's achievements and discussed ongoing priorities with the chief minister. She also sought insights into the state's key sectors needing development, reinforcing the UNDP's commitment to partnership and progress in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)