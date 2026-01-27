Left Menu

Anta Sports Acquires Major Stake in Puma: A Strategic Move into the Global Market

Anta Sports Products will purchase a 29.06% stake in Puma from the Pinault family for 1.5 billion euros, becoming the largest shareholder in the company. The acquisition aims to boost Puma's performance, particularly in China, and aligns with Anta's global expansion strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:21 IST
In a significant business maneuver, China's leading sportswear brand, Anta Sports Products, has announced its acquisition of a 29.06% stake in the German sportswear giant Puma. The deal, valued at 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), sees Anta becoming the largest shareholder, acquiring the stake from the Pinault family.

This strategic move is aimed at enhancing Puma's presence in the Chinese market, with Anta planning to leverage its market expertise to drive sales. The Pinault family, through its investment vehicle Artemis, which is also a vital player in luxury giant Kering, has opted to restructure its investments.

Puma's shares experienced a notable surge following the announcement, reflecting market optimism about the partnership. Meanwhile, Anta, known for revitalizing Western brands, sees this acquisition as a testament to its ambition to become a formidable player globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

