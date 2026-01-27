Germany Intensifies Crackdown on Left-Wing Extremism

Germany is ramping up its efforts to tackle left-wing extremism following an attack by militants on a power station in January, which led to Berlin's most prolonged power outage since World War Two. The announcement was made by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who detailed the government's strategy on Tuesday.

A reward of €1 million has been offered for any information leading to the attackers, suspected to be associated with the far-left Volcano group. The incident affected 45,000 households, causing significant disruption in freezing conditions. In response, Germany's domestic intelligence agency is set to increase personnel dedicated to countering leftist militancy, alongside the preparation of new legislative measures to expand digital investigative powers.

Despite a 38% rise in left-wing motivated crime this year, violent crimes have decreased by 27%. Dobrindt assured that these new measures would not distract from ongoing efforts against right-wing extremism and Islamist terrorism, highlighting the resurgence of left-wing terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)