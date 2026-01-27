Left Menu

Germany Intensifies Crackdown on Left-Wing Extremism

In response to a left-wing militant attack on a power station causing Berlin's worst blackout since WWII, Germany will increase efforts to combat left-wing extremism, offering a €1 million reward for information. The government plans to enhance security agency capabilities against leftist crime and protect critical infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:18 IST
Germany Intensifies Crackdown on Left-Wing Extremism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is ramping up its efforts to tackle left-wing extremism following an attack by militants on a power station in January, which led to Berlin's most prolonged power outage since World War Two. The announcement was made by Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, who detailed the government's strategy on Tuesday.

A reward of €1 million has been offered for any information leading to the attackers, suspected to be associated with the far-left Volcano group. The incident affected 45,000 households, causing significant disruption in freezing conditions. In response, Germany's domestic intelligence agency is set to increase personnel dedicated to countering leftist militancy, alongside the preparation of new legislative measures to expand digital investigative powers.

Despite a 38% rise in left-wing motivated crime this year, violent crimes have decreased by 27%. Dobrindt assured that these new measures would not distract from ongoing efforts against right-wing extremism and Islamist terrorism, highlighting the resurgence of left-wing terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026