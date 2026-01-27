Left Menu

Tragedy in Odisha: Alleged Suicide Following Village Humiliation

A man in Odisha's Bhadrak district allegedly died by suicide after his daughter was assaulted and humiliated publicly by villagers for reportedly selling illicit liquor. The incident led to one arrest and an ongoing police investigation. The situation highlights issues of social justice and rural governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadrak | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:12 IST
Tragedy in Odisha: Alleged Suicide Following Village Humiliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident from Odisha's Bhadrak district, a man allegedly ended his life due to the public humiliation faced by his daughter, who was accused of selling illicit liquor.

The sequence of events unfolded on Sunday, when members of local self-help groups reportedly assaulted and tortured the woman, Lakshmipriya, after dragging her to the village square. Subsequently, a local 'kangaroo court' fined her, exacerbating the distress.

Unable to bear the continued harassment and public disgrace, her father, Lambodar Tarai, consumed poison and was later declared dead at Chandbali hospital. Police have arrested one person and are investigating the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026