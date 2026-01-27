Tragedy in Odisha: Alleged Suicide Following Village Humiliation

In a harrowing incident from Odisha's Bhadrak district, a man allegedly ended his life due to the public humiliation faced by his daughter, who was accused of selling illicit liquor.

The sequence of events unfolded on Sunday, when members of local self-help groups reportedly assaulted and tortured the woman, Lakshmipriya, after dragging her to the village square. Subsequently, a local 'kangaroo court' fined her, exacerbating the distress.

Unable to bear the continued harassment and public disgrace, her father, Lambodar Tarai, consumed poison and was later declared dead at Chandbali hospital. Police have arrested one person and are investigating the case further.

(With inputs from agencies.)