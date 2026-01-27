Left Menu

Delhi Villages in Standoff with Urban Regulations: A Fight for Fair Treatment

The Delhi Panchayat Sangh and Palam 360 Village Khap are pushing back against urban taxes and regulations applied to villages, arguing these impose undue financial burdens on residents. They demand exemptions from house tax, conversion charges, and municipal levies, seeking a solution that respects the rural lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:55 IST
Delhi Villages in Standoff with Urban Regulations: A Fight for Fair Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A joint delegation representing the Delhi Panchayat Sangh and Palam 360 Village Khap met with MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Tuesday. The delegation demanded the withdrawal of urban regulations, such as house tax, from villages, claiming these charges unfairly burden rural areas.

The memorandum submitted by the delegation called for exemptions for all Delhi villages from house tax, conversion charges, and parking fees. They argue that rural residents, with their distinct social structures and income sources, should not be subjected to rules designed for urban areas.

Than Singh Yadav, head of the Delhi Panchayat Sangh, expressed renewed hope for resolution with the BJP in power, calling for MCD to exclude villages from building bye-laws. This, he says, would ease unnecessary bureaucratic pressure and promote employment and development in rural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026