Delhi Villages in Standoff with Urban Regulations: A Fight for Fair Treatment

A joint delegation representing the Delhi Panchayat Sangh and Palam 360 Village Khap met with MCD Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Tuesday. The delegation demanded the withdrawal of urban regulations, such as house tax, from villages, claiming these charges unfairly burden rural areas.

The memorandum submitted by the delegation called for exemptions for all Delhi villages from house tax, conversion charges, and parking fees. They argue that rural residents, with their distinct social structures and income sources, should not be subjected to rules designed for urban areas.

Than Singh Yadav, head of the Delhi Panchayat Sangh, expressed renewed hope for resolution with the BJP in power, calling for MCD to exclude villages from building bye-laws. This, he says, would ease unnecessary bureaucratic pressure and promote employment and development in rural regions.

