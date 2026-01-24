Swift Police Deployment Transforms Remote Village
In Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra, police set up an assistance centre in a remote village within 24 hours. The operation involved over 1,000 C-60 commandos and aimed to aid development in a Maoist-affected area. The facility will support infrastructure projects like a bridge and mobile towers, previously hindered by insurgency.
Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district have established an assistance centre in a remote village within 24 hours, authorities revealed on Saturday. The operation, in a Maoist-affected area, involved over 1,000 C-60 commandos and aims to facilitate development in the region.
To expedite the setup, an expansive logistical operation was launched, mobilizing backhoe loaders, hydraulic excavators, and trucks to transport materials including pre-fabricated porta cabins and a reverse osmosis water plant.
The centre is expected to remain operational throughout the year, overcoming seasonal disconnections due to flooding, and will support essential infrastructure developments like a bridge and mobile towers, officials stated.
