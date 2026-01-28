Left Menu

SoftBank's Bold Billion-Dollar Move: Doubling Down on OpenAI

SoftBank Group Corp is considering an additional $30 billion investment in OpenAI, as part of a round that could total $100 billion. This move would strengthen its stake in the AI race against Google's Alphabet. The investment highlights SoftBank's commitment despite rising OpenAI operational costs.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, SoftBank Group Corp is reportedly contemplating an additional $30 billion investment in OpenAI, according to insiders. This new investment forms part of a funding round that might garner up to $100 billion, valuing OpenAI at approximately $830 billion.

SoftBank's Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has placed a significant bet on OpenAI, seeking to solidify the conglomerate's position in the rapidly competitive artificial intelligence sector. Last December, SoftBank announced a $41 billion investment in OpenAI, resulting in an 11% stake.

Amidst rising operational costs for OpenAI due to growing competition from Google's Alphabet, this fresh investment underscores SoftBank's commitment to AI. Both companies are also involved in Stargate, a $500 billion initiative for AI data center development, essential for the U.S. to maintain its technological edge over China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

