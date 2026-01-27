AIIA, CAYEIT Partner to Bring AI and Digital Innovation into Ayurveda

In a significant boost to India’s digital health and traditional medicine ecosystem, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA)—the apex institution under the Ministry of AYUSH—has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Ayurveda Education, Innovation & Technology (CAYEIT) to accelerate technology-led research, innovation, and education in Ayurveda.

The partnership marks a strategic step toward modernising Ayurveda through artificial intelligence, data-driven research, and global-ready innovation frameworks, positioning India’s traditional knowledge systems within the future of digital healthcare.

Bridging classical wisdom with cutting-edge tech

The MoU was signed by Prof. (Vd.) P. K. Prajapati, Director, AIIA, and Prof. Dr. Abhimanyu Kumar, Chairman & CEO, CAYEIT, during a formal ceremony held at the Brihaspati Dev Triguna Auditorium, New Delhi.

The collaboration focuses on:

Advanced research and technology transfer

AI- and ML-enabled analysis of Ayurvedic data

Innovative, digital-first education models

Translating classical Ayurvedic research into globally scalable solutions

Welcoming participants, Dr. Mahapatra Arun Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Kaumarabhritya, AIIA, set the context for the partnership, followed by a detailed briefing on the MoU’s objectives by Shri Aviral Apurva, Chief Education & Technology Officer, CAYEIT.

AI, Prakriti-based medicine, and network pharmacology

Addressing the audience, Prof. (Vd.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, AIIA, said the integration of CAYEIT’s technological expertise with AIIA’s clinical and academic strength will enable scholars to convert traditional Ayurvedic knowledge into evidence-backed, globally relevant healthcare solutions.

A key highlight of the event was a special talk by Prof. Dr. Abhimanyu Kumar, former Director of AIIA, titled “Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Ayurveda.” He demonstrated how AI and machine learning can decode classical Ayurvedic texts, enabling personalized, Prakriti-based treatment models, and advocated the use of network pharmacology to generate globally acceptable scientific evidence for Ayurvedic formulations.

Strengthening India’s digital Ayurveda ecosystem

The ceremony was attended by leading academicians including Prof. Rajagopala S. (Dean Research & Head, Kaumarabhritya) and Prof. Manjusha Rajagopala (Dean, Faculty of Ayurveda, Delhi University & Head, Shalakya), underscoring the academic depth behind the initiative.

With this MoU, AIIA now has 74 national and 20 international collaborations, reflecting its growing role as a global hub for Ayurveda-led research and innovation.

Why this matters

For healthtech startups, AI researchers, digital therapeutics developers, and policymakers, the AIIA–CAYEIT partnership signals a clear shift: Ayurveda is being positioned not just as a traditional system of medicine, but as a data-rich, AI-compatible healthcare domain ready for global integration.

Call to action

AI-in-healthcare startups, medtech researchers, digital education platforms, and global wellness innovators now have an opportunity to collaborate with India’s premier Ayurveda institution as it opens new pathways for evidence-based, tech-enabled traditional medicine.