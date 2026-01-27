SAPS Honours Bravery, Innovation at National Excellence Awards 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has recognised more than 30 top-performing officers and teams at the National Excellence Awards, celebrating acts of bravery, innovation, professionalism and exceptional community service across the country.

Held on Monday in Bloemfontein under the theme “Serving with integrity, celebrating excellence,” the annual ceremony spotlighted policing achievements that often unfold far from public view—on the streets, in forensic labs, courtrooms and high-risk operations.

Heroism under fire

A standout moment of the evening was the recognition of Sergeant Masibulele Qinisile, who received both the Laureate Award and the National Commissioner’s Award for extraordinary bravery.

Sgt Qinisile responded to a hostage situation in which a suspect had taken his wife and child captive at gunpoint. During the confrontation, one police officer was disarmed and the suspect opened fire. Despite being under active fire, Qinisile engaged the suspect, saving the lives of the hostages and fellow officers at the scene.

In a symbolic and emotional highlight, the sergeant—based at the Cacadu police station in the Chris Hani District, Eastern Cape—was awarded a brand-new vehicle, making him a first-time car owner.

Excellence beyond the headlines

SAPS said the awards are a reminder that policing is “not merely a profession, but a calling,” with every accolade representing stories of sacrifice, resilience and service.

More than 40 award categories were presented, including:

Ministry’s Award

National Commissioner’s Award

Operations Member of the Year

Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Investigator of the Year

Crime Intelligence Member of the Year

Station of the Year

Forensic Services Team of the Year

Community Policing Forum (CPF) Award

Several recipients were recognised for complex investigations that led to serial rapists and murderers being brought to justice, significantly contributing to safer communities.

Leadership voices

The ceremony was attended by Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia, Deputy Ministers Dr Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale, and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola, alongside senior SAPS leadership and distinguished guests.

General Masemola said the awards celebrate a form of excellence that is rarely spoken about, yet millions depend on.

“It is excellence that unfolds in the dead of night, in courtrooms, forensic laboratories and on the streets of our communities,” he said.

In his keynote address, Minister Cachalia congratulated all winners and nominees, urging them to continue setting the standard for ethical and effective policing.

“Each award recognises not just a moment of bravery, but a pattern of behaviour that reflects the highest standards of policing,” he said.

Notable award recipients (2024/25)

Brigadier Hanana and team (Western Cape): National Commissioner’s Award for investigations leading to life sentences in the Joshlin Smith trafficking and kidnapping case

Sgt N.R. Bokolo (Eastern Cape): FCS Investigator of the Year (Level 5–7)

Handyman L.D. Mulaudzi (Gauteng): Admin Employee of the Year

SAPS Umkomaas (KwaZulu-Natal): Station of the Year, for reducing complaints against police by 50%

Colonel N. Ndzotyana (Free State): Operations Member of the Year for leading Operation Vala Umgodi

Why it matters

For a policing environment increasingly shaped by data-driven investigations, forensic science, and community trust, the National Excellence Awards highlight how human courage, ethical leadership and operational excellence remain at the core of public safety.