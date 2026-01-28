Avalanche Alert Issued for Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Regions

An avalanche warning was announced Tuesday for various high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, after a fresh bout of snowfall.

Following heavy snow on January 23, this second snowfall spell prompted the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority to alert affected districts. According to the Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), snowfall and avalanches are expected from 5 pm on January 27 until 5 pm January 28 in multiple high-altitude regions.

Schools up to class 12 are closed in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar districts as a precautionary measure. The DGRE's warning places Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag in the 'orange' category, suggesting deep and unstable snow cover with a high probability of natural avalanches.