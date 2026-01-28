Avalanche Alert Issued for Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Regions
An avalanche warning has been issued for several high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, India, due to recent snowfall. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has alerted districts following forecasts by the DGRE. Schools in affected areas are closed as a precaution, with the DGRE placing some districts in alert categories.
- Country:
- India
An avalanche warning was announced Tuesday for various high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, after a fresh bout of snowfall.
Following heavy snow on January 23, this second snowfall spell prompted the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority to alert affected districts. According to the Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), snowfall and avalanches are expected from 5 pm on January 27 until 5 pm January 28 in multiple high-altitude regions.
Schools up to class 12 are closed in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar districts as a precautionary measure. The DGRE's warning places Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag in the 'orange' category, suggesting deep and unstable snow cover with a high probability of natural avalanches.
ALSO READ
Mizoram Schools to Embrace Hindi Speaking Days for Enhanced Language Proficiency
Heavy Snowfall Strands Travelers and Spurs Heroic Rescues in Kashmir
Winter Storm Sweeps North India: Snowfall Halts Travel and Brings Chill
Snowfall Strands Tourists: Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed, Flights Cancelled
Enforcing Marathi Language Instruction: A Mandate Across Maharashtra Schools