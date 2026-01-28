Left Menu

Avalanche Alert Issued for Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Regions

An avalanche warning has been issued for several high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, India, due to recent snowfall. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has alerted districts following forecasts by the DGRE. Schools in affected areas are closed as a precaution, with the DGRE placing some districts in alert categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST
Avalanche Alert Issued for Uttarakhand's High-Altitude Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An avalanche warning was announced Tuesday for various high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, including Badrinath and Kedarnath, after a fresh bout of snowfall.

Following heavy snow on January 23, this second snowfall spell prompted the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority to alert affected districts. According to the Chandigarh-based Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE), snowfall and avalanches are expected from 5 pm on January 27 until 5 pm January 28 in multiple high-altitude regions.

Schools up to class 12 are closed in Tehri, Uttarkashi, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Udham Singh Nagar districts as a precautionary measure. The DGRE's warning places Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag in the 'orange' category, suggesting deep and unstable snow cover with a high probability of natural avalanches.

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026