Arizona Shooting Involving U.S. Border Patrol Under Investigation

A shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol has left a person in critical condition in Arizona. This incident was reported by NBC News, citing confirmation from a spokeswoman of the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that his office is collaborating with the FBI to investigate the scene, yet the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain obscure.

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued a response regarding the incident, leaving questions unanswered as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)