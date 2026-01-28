Left Menu

Arizona Shooting Involving U.S. Border Patrol Under Investigation

A critical shooting incident involving U.S. Border Patrol occurred in Arizona, according to NBC News. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos reported involvement with the FBI, while the circumstances remain unclear. The Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment.

A shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol has left a person in critical condition in Arizona. This incident was reported by NBC News, citing confirmation from a spokeswoman of the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that his office is collaborating with the FBI to investigate the scene, yet the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain obscure.

The Department of Homeland Security has not issued a response regarding the incident, leaving questions unanswered as investigations proceed.

