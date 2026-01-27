Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Bold Move: UCC Marks a New Era of Equality

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates the first anniversary of the Uniform Civil Code implementation, highlighting its impact on women's empowerment. The code, which aims to unify personal laws and eliminate social evils, has been met with support while addressing issues like polygamy with strict provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand marked the first anniversary of its groundbreaking implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), hailed as a major step towards women's empowerment. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the initiative during 'UCC Day', emphasizing its pivotal role in providing equal rights to all citizens of the state.

Highlighting disparities caused by varied personal laws, Dhami noted that the UCC has brought significant change by addressing social evils such as halala, polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq. Since the enactment, there have been no reports of halala in the state, a change welcomed by Muslim women according to Dhami, although some polygamy cases persist.

As the first state in India to adopt such a code, Uttarakhand's move reflects international norms and constitutional directives from figures like Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Dhami, who had pledged UCC implementation before the 2022 elections, sees this as a legacy of pride, affirming that the code targets social issues without infringing on religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

