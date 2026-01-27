Left Menu

Building Trust: France's Vision for G7 Cooperation

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the importance of trust and joint solutions at a G7 meeting, advocating for dialogue over unilateral actions. France's G7 presidency will focus on securing rare earth supplies, supporting Ukraine, and addressing macro-economic imbalances, amid tensions with the U.S. over tariffs and Greenland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:27 IST
French Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the need for trust and collaborative efforts among G7 nations during a meeting with counterparts, following threats from the Trump administration.

Under France's G7 presidency, priorities will include securing rare earth supplies, supporting Ukraine, and addressing global economic imbalances, the finance ministry announced.

Relations between Washington and other G7 members have been tense, particularly due to U.S. tariff threats and interest in purchasing Greenland, highlighting the need for dialogue and respect for sovereignty.

