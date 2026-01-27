Building Trust: France's Vision for G7 Cooperation

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the need for trust and collaborative efforts among G7 nations during a meeting with counterparts, following threats from the Trump administration.

Under France's G7 presidency, priorities will include securing rare earth supplies, supporting Ukraine, and addressing global economic imbalances, the finance ministry announced.

Relations between Washington and other G7 members have been tense, particularly due to U.S. tariff threats and interest in purchasing Greenland, highlighting the need for dialogue and respect for sovereignty.