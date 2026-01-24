India's Stand on Iran Human Rights Resolution: A Diplomatic Tightrope
India opposed a UNHRC resolution scrutinizing Iran's human rights record, aligning with nations viewing it as politically motivated. Iran's ambassador lauded India's stance, highlighting historical ties. Meanwhile, Iran's recent protests resulted in over 3,000 reported deaths, drawing international scrutiny and US criticism.
In a recent United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session, India's decision to oppose a resolution calling for enhanced scrutiny of Iran's human rights situation aligned it with countries arguing the move was politically motivated. The resolution was adopted with 25 votes in favor, seven against, and 14 abstentions.
Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, praised India's position as a reflection of its commitment to multilateralism and justice. He noted the deep historical ties between Iran and India, spanning back thousands of years before Islam's emergence. Iran's use of Indian philosophical texts and achievements in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine was highlighted as evidence of long-standing cultural relations.
Parallelly, Iran faces global criticism for its response to recent anti-government protests, with Iranian state TV reporting 3,117 deaths. The US-based HRANA agency claims the toll is even higher, sparking international outcry, including from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened intervention.
