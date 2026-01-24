Left Menu

India's Stand on Iran Human Rights Resolution: A Diplomatic Tightrope

India opposed a UNHRC resolution scrutinizing Iran's human rights record, aligning with nations viewing it as politically motivated. Iran's ambassador lauded India's stance, highlighting historical ties. Meanwhile, Iran's recent protests resulted in over 3,000 reported deaths, drawing international scrutiny and US criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:50 IST
India's Stand on Iran Human Rights Resolution: A Diplomatic Tightrope
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session, India's decision to oppose a resolution calling for enhanced scrutiny of Iran's human rights situation aligned it with countries arguing the move was politically motivated. The resolution was adopted with 25 votes in favor, seven against, and 14 abstentions.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, praised India's position as a reflection of its commitment to multilateralism and justice. He noted the deep historical ties between Iran and India, spanning back thousands of years before Islam's emergence. Iran's use of Indian philosophical texts and achievements in mathematics, astronomy, and medicine was highlighted as evidence of long-standing cultural relations.

Parallelly, Iran faces global criticism for its response to recent anti-government protests, with Iranian state TV reporting 3,117 deaths. The US-based HRANA agency claims the toll is even higher, sparking international outcry, including from US President Donald Trump, who has threatened intervention.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026