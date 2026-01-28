Commotion at Town Hall: Incident Involving Rep. Ilhan Omar

In Minneapolis, an unexpected interruption occurred at a town hall hosted by U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday. A man clad in a black jacket was tackled after spraying an indeterminate substance on Rep. Omar.

The attendees reacted with applause as he was subdued and his arms restrained. The event's video captured a bystander's exclamation about the spray incident.

Despite the incident, Rep. Omar continued her town hall after the man was escorted out, maintaining her focus on addressing community concerns.

