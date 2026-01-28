Left Menu

Commotion at Town Hall: Incident Involving Rep. Ilhan Omar

A man wearing a black jacket was forcibly restrained after spraying an unknown substance on U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar during a town hall meeting in Minneapolis. The audience showed approval as the man was subdued. Despite the disruption, Rep. Omar resumed the town hall once the situation was under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 28-01-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In Minneapolis, an unexpected interruption occurred at a town hall hosted by U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar on Tuesday. A man clad in a black jacket was tackled after spraying an indeterminate substance on Rep. Omar.

The attendees reacted with applause as he was subdued and his arms restrained. The event's video captured a bystander's exclamation about the spray incident.

Despite the incident, Rep. Omar continued her town hall after the man was escorted out, maintaining her focus on addressing community concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

