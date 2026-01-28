Gunfire Erupts Near US-Mexico Border: Arizona Man Wounded in Smuggling Sting

A man suspected of involvement in a smuggling operation was shot by US Border Patrol agents on Tuesday near the US-Mexico border, authorities reported. The shooting took place as agents attempted to detain the 34-year-old Arizona resident near Arivaca when he fired on a federal helicopter.

The FBI disclosed that agents returned fire, injuring the suspect, who was identified as Patrick Gary Schlegel. Schlegel, with a prior criminal history, was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover from surgery.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is spearheading the use-of-force investigation. This incident marks the latest in a series of shootings related to border enforcement operations, including two fatal encounters earlier this month in Minnesota.

