Gunfire Erupts Near US-Mexico Border: Arizona Man Wounded in Smuggling Sting
A 34-year-old man was shot by US Border Patrol agents near the US-Mexico border after he fired at a federal helicopter. The incident occurred during an attempt to apprehend him for a suspected smuggling operation near Arivaca, Arizona. The FBI is leading the investigation.
A man suspected of involvement in a smuggling operation was shot by US Border Patrol agents on Tuesday near the US-Mexico border, authorities reported. The shooting took place as agents attempted to detain the 34-year-old Arizona resident near Arivaca when he fired on a federal helicopter.
The FBI disclosed that agents returned fire, injuring the suspect, who was identified as Patrick Gary Schlegel. Schlegel, with a prior criminal history, was taken to a hospital and was expected to recover from surgery.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is spearheading the use-of-force investigation. This incident marks the latest in a series of shootings related to border enforcement operations, including two fatal encounters earlier this month in Minnesota.
(With inputs from agencies.)