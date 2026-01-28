South Sudan's Grim Struggle: Operation Enduring Peace Sparks Fears

South Sudan's military has launched a strategic offensive, dubbed Operation Enduring Peace, escalating the ongoing conflict with opposition forces amidst rising concerns for civilian safety.

Army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang announced the operation, urging civilians to evacuate parts of Jonglei state and instructing aid groups to exit within 48 hours.

The assault intensifies an already fragile situation, as analysts express worry that the nation's tentative peace is unraveling, with potential for significant human rights violations with the rising violence.

