South Sudan's Grim Struggle: Operation Enduring Peace Sparks Fears
South Sudan's army has launched Operation Enduring Peace to reclaim territories from opposition forces, sparking fears for civilian safety. The initiative follows territorial losses and includes potential human rights violations. The escalating conflict complicates the delicate peace process, threatening to drag the nation further into war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 28-01-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 10:03 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
South Sudan's military has launched a strategic offensive, dubbed Operation Enduring Peace, escalating the ongoing conflict with opposition forces amidst rising concerns for civilian safety.
Army spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang announced the operation, urging civilians to evacuate parts of Jonglei state and instructing aid groups to exit within 48 hours.
The assault intensifies an already fragile situation, as analysts express worry that the nation's tentative peace is unraveling, with potential for significant human rights violations with the rising violence.
