Arijit Singh's Divine Musical Journey: From Playback to Independent Melodies

Celebrated Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, taking the music world by surprise. One of today's most prominent musicians, Arijit stated that he will not stop making music but will pursue independent projects instead.

Fellow artist Chinmayi Sripada, who holds Arijit in high esteem, described him as a 'spiritually evolved human being' and praised his immense vocal talent. She recounted her admiration from their first recording session together, even before his breakthrough hit 'Tum Hi Ho' catapulted him into stardom.

Arijit Singh rose to fame following his participation in a reality show in 2005 and has since delivered a series of beloved hits including "Channa Mereya" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil." His decision marks a new chapter, promising divine exploration in the music realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)