Highway Woes: Tourists Stranded Amid Kashmir Snowfall
Tourists in Kashmir face difficulties as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for two days due to snowfall. While some express frustration over delays and expenses, others see the experience as an opportunity. Authorities work to clear the road and resume safe travel conditions.
Hundreds of tourists find themselves stuck in Kashmir as the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains closed for the second consecutive day due to heavy snowfall. The closure has left many travelers stranded and anxious, with some expressing their despair over mounting costs and delayed journeys.
Tourists like Kailash from Rajasthan voiced their disappointment, emphasizing the necessity of clearing the road to reunite with families waiting back home. The situation has compounded with the cancellation of flights, leading to a significant increase in airfare, further distressing those hoping to leave.
However, not all view the situation negatively. Shipra Bharadwaj, on her fourth visit to Kashmir, finds herself feeling fortunate to experience the snowbound valley firsthand. Meanwhile, authorities continue snow clearance to ensure safe driving conditions, hoping to restore traffic soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
