Corruption Crackdown: Policemen Line-Attached Amid Smuggling Allegations
Four policemen at the Rupaidih police station, bordering India-Nepal, face disciplinary action after allegations of corruption and releasing a suspected smuggler. The investigation, commanded by Devipatan Range Inspector General, reflects the stringent anti-corruption stance of the police, emphasizing transparency in handling the claims.
Four policemen from Rupaidih police station near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district have been disciplined amidst corruption allegations, according to police statements on Wednesday.
The incident stemmed from social media posts accusing the officers of releasing a suspected smuggler. Following these claims, Devipatan Range Inspector General Amit Pathak ordered an immediate investigation.
Bahraich Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh announced the officers' reassignment to police lines to maintain inquiry impartiality, demonstrating the force's commitment to a strict anti-corruption policy in line with orders from Uttar Pradesh police leadership.
