Corruption Crackdown: Policemen Line-Attached Amid Smuggling Allegations

Four policemen from Rupaidih police station near the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district have been disciplined amidst corruption allegations, according to police statements on Wednesday.

The incident stemmed from social media posts accusing the officers of releasing a suspected smuggler. Following these claims, Devipatan Range Inspector General Amit Pathak ordered an immediate investigation.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh announced the officers' reassignment to police lines to maintain inquiry impartiality, demonstrating the force's commitment to a strict anti-corruption policy in line with orders from Uttar Pradesh police leadership.

