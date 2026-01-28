Left Menu

Yasin Malik's Legal Battle: From Peace Talks to Death Penalty Appeal

The Delhi High Court has given the NIA four weeks to respond to Yasin Malik's reply concerning his death penalty appeal. Malik, serving a life sentence, condemns the delays and claims political scapegoating, while the NIA argues that a life sentence is insufficient for his terror-related crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:33 IST
The Delhi High Court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a four-week period to respond to separatist leader Yasin Malik's reply regarding their appeal for a death penalty in a terror funding case. The next hearing is scheduled for April 22.

Malik, appearing virtually from Tihar jail, criticized the agency for what he termed as 'time-wasting' and 'trauma-inducing' tactics by seeking repeated adjournments. The bench, however, highlighted the lack of urgency, noting Malik's ongoing life sentence.

The NIA contends that Malik's crimes, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, justify the death penalty, accusing the trial court's life sentence verdict of being legally flawed. Malik's 85-page affidavit references his significant role in peace negotiations over three decades, while alleging political scapegoating.

