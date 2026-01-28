Yasin Malik's Legal Battle: From Peace Talks to Death Penalty Appeal
The Delhi High Court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) a four-week period to respond to separatist leader Yasin Malik's reply regarding their appeal for a death penalty in a terror funding case. The next hearing is scheduled for April 22.
Malik, appearing virtually from Tihar jail, criticized the agency for what he termed as 'time-wasting' and 'trauma-inducing' tactics by seeking repeated adjournments. The bench, however, highlighted the lack of urgency, noting Malik's ongoing life sentence.
The NIA contends that Malik's crimes, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, justify the death penalty, accusing the trial court's life sentence verdict of being legally flawed. Malik's 85-page affidavit references his significant role in peace negotiations over three decades, while alleging political scapegoating.