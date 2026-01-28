Just Learn: Revolutionizing Global EdTech and SkillTech

Left Menu

Just Learn, an EdTech and SkillTech startup, is experiencing rapid growth with support from notable investors. Co-Founders Aakriti Chaudhary Chola and Abhishek Chola enhance its international presence, promoting education and skilling. Emphasizing innovation, Just Learn aims to connect a billion people worldwide with advanced learning opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:02 IST
Just Learn, a pioneering EdTech and SkillTech company, is making significant strides with key corporate investors bolstering its growth. The startup, co-founded by Aakriti Chaudhary Chola and recently featured on CNBC, has been recognized for its innovative contributions to education and skilling.

Co-Founder and CEO, Abhishek Chola, participated in international delegations, showcasing Just Learn's global relevance in skilling initiatives. His invitation to National Startup Day reflects the significance of Just Learn's mission, strongly aligned with India's national skilling priorities under the guidance of Shri Piyush Goyal.

Through cutting-edge technologies and a comprehensive range of courses, Just Learn aims to empower individuals and industries, striving to connect one billion people globally with state-of-the-art education and skills training.

