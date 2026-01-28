UK's Blue-Chip Index Slides Amid Banking and Healthcare Declines

On Wednesday, the UK's blue-chip index experienced a decline as banking and healthcare stocks suffered losses, with investors closely monitoring corporate earnings and the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending policy decision.

The FTSE 100 decreased by 0.4% by midday, with healthcare stocks being the primary detractors, notably GSK and AstraZeneca, which both saw notable drops. Banks also experienced a downturn after previous highs, while luxury stocks were hit by LVMH's underwhelming fourth-quarter results.

Conversely, precious metal miners and energy stocks saw gains, bolstered by rising gold and oil prices. Meanwhile, market anticipations focused on forthcoming corporate earnings amidst geopolitical challenges and expected steadiness in U.S. interest rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)