Historic Resolution: Mediation in 120-Year Temple Ritual Dispute

The Supreme Court has appointed former judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul as the principal mediator to resolve a long-standing dispute between two sects over ritual rights at the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple in Kanchipuram. This decision follows a challenge to a High Court verdict favoring the Thenkalai sect's exclusive ceremonial rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:34 IST
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has appointed former judge Sanjay Kishan Kaul as the principal mediator to settle the century-old dispute over ritual rights at the historic Sri Devarajaswamy Temple in Kanchipuram. The conflict involves two Sri Vaishnavite sects: the Thenkalai and the Vadakalai.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, responded to an appeal challenging a Madras High Court ruling that upheld the exclusive ceremonial rights of the Thenkalai sect. Petitioners from the Vadakalai sect argue they are unfairly excluded, citing incompatibility with constitutional religious freedoms.

Amid the ongoing case, both parties have agreed to mediation in hopes of achieving an amicable solution. Justice Kaul will oversee the process, furthering the Supreme Court's effort to uphold constitutional values and community harmony. A resolution hearing is scheduled for March 13.

