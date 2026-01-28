Putin and Sharaa to Discuss Russia's Role in Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow to discuss military presence, economic cooperation, and Middle East affairs. This follows the ousting of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a key Russian ally, by Sharaa's coalition in December 2024.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow this Wednesday, as announced by the Kremlin. The two leaders will delve into discussions concerning Russia's military presence in Syria, a matter of strategic importance for both nations.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the talks will also cover economic cooperation between Russia and Syria, alongside a broader conversation about the evolving situation in the Middle East region.
This meeting comes in the wake of the December 2024 political shift in Syria, where Sharaa's Islamist coalition unseated former president Bashar al-Assad, a figure supported by Russia for over a decade during the Syrian civil war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin-Sharaa Meeting: Redefining Military Strategy in Syria
Staggering Military Losses: Russian-Ukraine War Casualties Soar Towards 2 Million
Israel's Political Tug-of-War: State Budget and Military Conscription in Focus
Middle East Tension Mounts Amid Iran Protests and US Military Presence
Israeli Military Resolves Border Security Scare