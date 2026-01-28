Left Menu

Putin and Sharaa to Discuss Russia's Role in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow to discuss military presence, economic cooperation, and Middle East affairs. This follows the ousting of former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a key Russian ally, by Sharaa's coalition in December 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Moscow this Wednesday, as announced by the Kremlin. The two leaders will delve into discussions concerning Russia's military presence in Syria, a matter of strategic importance for both nations.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the talks will also cover economic cooperation between Russia and Syria, alongside a broader conversation about the evolving situation in the Middle East region.

This meeting comes in the wake of the December 2024 political shift in Syria, where Sharaa's Islamist coalition unseated former president Bashar al-Assad, a figure supported by Russia for over a decade during the Syrian civil war.

