South Korea's First Lady Sentenced: A Political Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic development in South Korea's political arena, Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for corruption charges. The verdict was announced on Wednesday, amid a high-tension period with Yoon awaiting a verdict for a rebellion charge.

The Seoul Central District Court found Kim guilty of accepting luxurious gifts in exchange for political favors, leading to her imprisonment. Though expected to receive a harsher sentence of 15 years as per the independent counsel's call, the court's lenient verdict has sparked debates about judicial standards in the country.

Yoon, who was impeached for declaring martial law in an attempt to centralize power, faces severe charges that could result in life imprisonment or even the death penalty. His trial's outcome remains to be seen, as both the prosecution and defense brace for an appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)