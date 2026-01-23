Political Scandal: BJP MLA's Alleged Secret Marriage Sparks Controversy
West Bengal BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee's wife, Anindita, filed an FIR against him alleging mental and physical abuse and an undisclosed second marriage. Photographs of Chatterjee tying the knot with model Ritika Giri went viral, prompting Anindita to take legal action amidst public humiliation and distress.
- Country:
- India
The political arena in West Bengal is shaken as BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee faces serious accusations from his wife, Anindita. She alleges that the actor-turned-politician subjected her to mental and physical abuse and claims he has secretly married another woman, Ritika Giri, without securing a legal divorce.
Controversy erupted when photos allegedly of Chatterjee's second marriage in Varanasi surfaced online, showing him alongside Giri. Anindita, visibly distressed and supported by her nineteen-year-old daughter, has filed a formal complaint at the Anandapur police station, escalating the situation into a wider social media storm.
In response, Ritika Giri has publicly countered these claims, stating that Anindita was aware of their five-year relationship and had been served with a divorce notice. The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter as public scrutiny intensifies. Chatterjee remains unreachable for comments.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hiran Chatterjee
- West Bengal
- BJP
- MLA
- controversy
- FIR
- marriage
- Ritika Giri
- Anindita Chatterjee
- scandal
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress Suspends Leader Amid Controversy
Record Nursery Admissions as Delhi Schools Release First Merit List
Standoff and Unrest: FIR Delay Sparks Tensions in West Bengal
Ratha Saptami: Karnataka Steps Up Forest Fire Vigilance Amid Rising Temperature
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Atishi Video