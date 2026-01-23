Political Scandal: BJP MLA's Alleged Secret Marriage Sparks Controversy

The political arena in West Bengal is shaken as BJP MLA Hiran Chatterjee faces serious accusations from his wife, Anindita. She alleges that the actor-turned-politician subjected her to mental and physical abuse and claims he has secretly married another woman, Ritika Giri, without securing a legal divorce.

Controversy erupted when photos allegedly of Chatterjee's second marriage in Varanasi surfaced online, showing him alongside Giri. Anindita, visibly distressed and supported by her nineteen-year-old daughter, has filed a formal complaint at the Anandapur police station, escalating the situation into a wider social media storm.

In response, Ritika Giri has publicly countered these claims, stating that Anindita was aware of their five-year relationship and had been served with a divorce notice. The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter as public scrutiny intensifies. Chatterjee remains unreachable for comments.