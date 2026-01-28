Left Menu

Chifagate: Peru's Political Scandal and the China Connection

A scandal involving Peru's acting president and undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman has highlighted the nation's complex ties with China amid U.S. scrutiny. The controversy, dubbed 'Chifagate,' has led to impeachment motions against the president and cast a shadow on Peru's relationship with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 00:39 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, Peru's acting president, Jose Jeri, stands at the center of a scandal known as 'Chifagate,' involving undisclosed meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang. This has illuminated Peru's entangled political and economic ties with China at a time when U.S. influence is intensifying in Latin America.

While Jeri denies any wrongdoing, the controversy has prompted calls for impeachment from opposition lawmakers. The meetings with Yang, a figure linked to alleged logistical support for corrupt Chinese firms, have sparked a preliminary investigation by the prosecutor's office, adding to the political tension as presidential elections approach.

The scandal underscores the challenges of balancing relations with global powers for the copper-rich nation. With China as Peru's top trading partner, any disruption in their relations could have significant economic repercussions, despite criticism over corruption that is starting to taint public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

