Germany Pushes for 'Two-Speed' EU Amid Geopolitical Strains

Germany is advocating for a 'two-speed' European Union to streamline decision-making processes amid geopolitical uncertainties, as revealed in a meeting call with finance ministers on Wednesday.

With support from France, Poland, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has proposed a framework allowing member countries to form coalitions to tackle issues without unanimous agreement from all EU states.

This strategy aims to enhance the bloc's sovereignty, resilience, and competitiveness, starting with economic challenges like capital markets union and supply chain resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)