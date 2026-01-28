Left Menu

Germany Pushes for 'Two-Speed' EU Amid Geopolitical Strains

Germany, along with five other European economies, is proposing a 'two-speed' EU to enable quicker decision-making in response to geopolitical changes. The initiative envisions more coalitions among willing EU countries to address challenges like sluggish growth and political divergences, starting with a focus on the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:28 IST
Germany Pushes for 'Two-Speed' EU Amid Geopolitical Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is advocating for a 'two-speed' European Union to streamline decision-making processes amid geopolitical uncertainties, as revealed in a meeting call with finance ministers on Wednesday.

With support from France, Poland, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has proposed a framework allowing member countries to form coalitions to tackle issues without unanimous agreement from all EU states.

This strategy aims to enhance the bloc's sovereignty, resilience, and competitiveness, starting with economic challenges like capital markets union and supply chain resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026