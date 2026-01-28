Germany Pushes for 'Two-Speed' EU Amid Geopolitical Strains
Germany, along with five other European economies, is proposing a 'two-speed' EU to enable quicker decision-making in response to geopolitical changes. The initiative envisions more coalitions among willing EU countries to address challenges like sluggish growth and political divergences, starting with a focus on the economy.
Germany is advocating for a 'two-speed' European Union to streamline decision-making processes amid geopolitical uncertainties, as revealed in a meeting call with finance ministers on Wednesday.
With support from France, Poland, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands, Germany's Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has proposed a framework allowing member countries to form coalitions to tackle issues without unanimous agreement from all EU states.
This strategy aims to enhance the bloc's sovereignty, resilience, and competitiveness, starting with economic challenges like capital markets union and supply chain resilience.
