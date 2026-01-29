Left Menu

FBI Investigates Election Interference at Fulton County Hub

Fulton County, Georgia, confirmed an FBI search at its elections hub, related to an investigation into potential interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. The search warrant requested various records, and the operation remains ongoing, as stated by the county in an official release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 01:57 IST
Fulton County, Georgia, announced that the FBI executed a search warrant at its election operations center. The warrant is connected to an investigation regarding potential interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The search sought numerous records related to the 2020 elections. This was confirmed by the county in an official statement.

The investigation, according to the county, is still in progress, with further developments anticipated as authorities continue their search.

(With inputs from agencies.)

