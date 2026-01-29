FBI Investigates Election Interference at Fulton County Hub

Fulton County, Georgia, announced that the FBI executed a search warrant at its election operations center. The warrant is connected to an investigation regarding potential interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The search sought numerous records related to the 2020 elections. This was confirmed by the county in an official statement.

The investigation, according to the county, is still in progress, with further developments anticipated as authorities continue their search.

