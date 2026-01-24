Celebrating Sovereignty: Delhi's Humble Republic Day Debut

As India celebrated its inaugural Republic Day in 1950, Delhi chose a humble approach by organizing modest gatherings in relief homes and rural schools. Archival records accessed by PTI shed light on the city's community-focused celebrations, emphasizing support for children, displaced families, and women during a time of rebuilding.

The decentralized celebrations prioritized the welfare of youths and women living in government-run establishments. Souvenir plates were gifted to schoolchildren, and special treats and toys were distributed to women in relief homes, reflecting the administration's compassionate priorities amid post-Partition challenges.

According to the records, the total expenditure for the event, sanctioned under the Punjab District Boards Act, was around Rs 11,250. The gatherings underscored a meticulous approach to budget management and welfare coordination, highlighting the groundwork for ongoing support of marginalized communities in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)