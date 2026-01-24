Celebrating Sovereignty: Delhi's Humble Republic Day Debut
Archival records reveal that Delhi's first Republic Day in 1950 focused on welfare and recovery, with modest celebrations organized for children and women in relief homes and rural schools. The government emphasized decentralized activities to uplift displaced families and highlighted the event's well-planned budgetary oversight.
As India celebrated its inaugural Republic Day in 1950, Delhi chose a humble approach by organizing modest gatherings in relief homes and rural schools. Archival records accessed by PTI shed light on the city's community-focused celebrations, emphasizing support for children, displaced families, and women during a time of rebuilding.
The decentralized celebrations prioritized the welfare of youths and women living in government-run establishments. Souvenir plates were gifted to schoolchildren, and special treats and toys were distributed to women in relief homes, reflecting the administration's compassionate priorities amid post-Partition challenges.
According to the records, the total expenditure for the event, sanctioned under the Punjab District Boards Act, was around Rs 11,250. The gatherings underscored a meticulous approach to budget management and welfare coordination, highlighting the groundwork for ongoing support of marginalized communities in the city.
