Eskom Sabotage Case: Contract Worker to Serve 20 Years in Prison

An Eskom contract worker has been sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment for sabotaging critical power infrastructure at the Camden Power Station in Ermelo, in a case that authorities say sends a strong warning against attacks on essential services.

Simeon Majaonke Shongwe (46) was sentenced by the Ermelo District Court to a combined 35 years’ imprisonment, of which 20 years will be served, after the court ordered that sentences run concurrently. Shongwe was convicted of tampering with essential infrastructure and theft, following deliberate damage estimated at R22.7 million at the Eskom facility on 10 November 2022.

Arrest, Investigation and Conviction

Shongwe was arrested five days after the incident, and the case was subsequently taken over by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Secunda. Investigators gathered critical evidence from crime scenes and witness statements, which formed the basis of a strong prosecution case.

Although Shongwe made multiple court appearances and was released on bail during the investigation phase, the court ultimately found him guilty on both counts.

He was sentenced to:

20 years’ imprisonment for tampering with essential infrastructure

15 years’ imprisonment for theft

The court ruled that the sentences would run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20-year prison term.

Hawks Welcome Sentence

Reacting to the judgment, Major General Nico Gerber, Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Mpumalanga, said the conviction underscores the seriousness of infrastructure sabotage.

“Tampering with essential infrastructure is a national problem and has a negative impact on service delivery to members of the public,” Gerber said.“Eskom has been plagued by sabotage, and this conviction and sentence must serve as a strong warning to those implicated in such despicable acts.”

He commended the investigation and prosecution teams for their work in securing the conviction.

Call to Action: Zero Tolerance for Infrastructure Sabotage

The conviction reinforces the State’s hardline stance against crimes that threaten national energy security and public service delivery. Law enforcement agencies have reiterated that acts of sabotage targeting critical infrastructure will be prioritised, thoroughly investigated and met with severe consequences.