Juvenile Convicted in 2017 Rohini Court Shooting Case

A Delhi court has convicted a juvenile for the 2017 murder of an undertrial near Rohini court. The court found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, relying on eyewitnesses' testimonies and forensic evidence. The juvenile was found to have fired a country-made pistol, intending to kill.

A Delhi court on Wednesday found a juvenile guilty of murder in a high-profile 2017 case. The incident involved the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old undertrial near the Rohini court complex. The court concluded the case against the juvenile, known in legal terms as a child in conflict with the law, was proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat presided over the hearing involving charges under IPC section 302 and the Arms Act. The victim, identified as Rajesh alias Kala, was in transit from a Haryana jail to the Rohini district court on April 29, 2017, when he was shot by the juvenile outside the courthouse. The assailant was immediately apprehended at the scene.

In a detailed 41-page order, testimonies from three police eyewitnesses and a corroborative Forensic Sciences Laboratory report were pivotal in showing that the gun used was the juvenile's. The court noted the evidence proved the juvenile intentionally aimed to commit murder, with the shooting taking place at close range. Upcoming hearings will determine sentencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

