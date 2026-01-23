HIV Spread: 3 Transgender Inmates Test Positive in Pratapgarh Jail
Three transgender inmates at Pratapgarh district jail have tested HIV-positive in a second test conducted by the medical college's pathology department. Initially, seven out of thirteen transgender individuals were suspected of having HIV. The affected inmates are being segregated for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Three transgender inmates have tested HIV-positive at Pratapgarh district jail, confirmed in a second screening by medical experts.
According to District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi, the diagnosis emerged after all 13 transgender prisoners were initially tested upon arrival, with seven showing signs of the virus.
A medical team conducted further tests, validating HIV in three inmates. These individuals have been isolated and are receiving necessary treatment. The facility houses a total of 881 inmates, including 24 females.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- transgender
- inmates
- HIV
- Pratapgarh
- jail
- superintendent
- screening
- test
- treatment
- medical
ALSO READ
If BJP forms govt in Kerala, Sabarimala gold loss will be examined, culprits will be jailed; this is Modi's guarantee: PM.
HIV Scare in Pratapgarh Jail: Transgender Inmates Test Positive
American Adventurer's Journey Ends in Russian Jail
Delhi High Court Upholds Sengar's Jail Term in Unnao Case
Virtual Justice: Tihar Jail to Upgrade with Video-Conference Courtrooms