HIV Spread: 3 Transgender Inmates Test Positive in Pratapgarh Jail

Three transgender inmates have tested HIV-positive at Pratapgarh district jail, confirmed in a second screening by medical experts.

According to District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi, the diagnosis emerged after all 13 transgender prisoners were initially tested upon arrival, with seven showing signs of the virus.

A medical team conducted further tests, validating HIV in three inmates. These individuals have been isolated and are receiving necessary treatment. The facility houses a total of 881 inmates, including 24 females.

