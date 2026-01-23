Left Menu

HIV Spread: 3 Transgender Inmates Test Positive in Pratapgarh Jail

Three transgender inmates at Pratapgarh district jail have tested HIV-positive in a second test conducted by the medical college's pathology department. Initially, seven out of thirteen transgender individuals were suspected of having HIV. The affected inmates are being segregated for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:07 IST
HIV Spread: 3 Transgender Inmates Test Positive in Pratapgarh Jail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three transgender inmates have tested HIV-positive at Pratapgarh district jail, confirmed in a second screening by medical experts.

According to District Jail Superintendent Rishabh Dwivedi, the diagnosis emerged after all 13 transgender prisoners were initially tested upon arrival, with seven showing signs of the virus.

A medical team conducted further tests, validating HIV in three inmates. These individuals have been isolated and are receiving necessary treatment. The facility houses a total of 881 inmates, including 24 females.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

NCP MLA's Nephew Dies Amid Thane Rice Scam

 India
2
Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

Ofcom Launches Probe into Meta's WhatsApp Data Disclosures

 Global
3
Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

Alex de Minaur Shines as Australia's Top Hope at the Australian Open

 Global
4

Navia Launches Navia Backup: A Breakthrough in Trading Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026