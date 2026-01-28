Gurugram Schools Bomb Scare Turns Out to Be a Hoax

A series of bomb threats emailed to 26 influential schools across Gurugram were confirmed as false alarms, authorities announced. The threats set off hours of intensive search operations, with no suspicious findings reported.

ACP Vikas Kaushik shared that the initial threat was received by a private school in DLF Phase 1 early in the morning, triggering a swift, multi-agency response. Involved were the bomb disposal team, Gurugram police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defense, and the fire department, all working in tandem to handle the potential threat.

Schools across Gurugram received similar threats, leading to a broad search effort. Although students arriving for the day were sent home and parents advised to keep their children away, officials concluded that the email threats were a hoax. Investigations continue to pinpoint the individual behind this alarming act.