Gurugram Schools Bomb Scare Turns Out to Be a Hoax

Officials confirmed that bomb threats sent to 26 Gurugram schools were false after extensive search operations. Authorities, including police and the SDRF, conducted coordinated searches without finding anything suspicious. An FIR has been registered to identify the culprit behind the hoax emails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of bomb threats emailed to 26 influential schools across Gurugram were confirmed as false alarms, authorities announced. The threats set off hours of intensive search operations, with no suspicious findings reported.

ACP Vikas Kaushik shared that the initial threat was received by a private school in DLF Phase 1 early in the morning, triggering a swift, multi-agency response. Involved were the bomb disposal team, Gurugram police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), civil defense, and the fire department, all working in tandem to handle the potential threat.

Schools across Gurugram received similar threats, leading to a broad search effort. Although students arriving for the day were sent home and parents advised to keep their children away, officials concluded that the email threats were a hoax. Investigations continue to pinpoint the individual behind this alarming act.

