Tether's Gilded Strategy: Investing in Gold

Tether plans to allocate 10%-15% of its investment portfolio to physical gold, recently boosting its holdings by 27 metric tons. With gold prices soaring, Tether aims to secure its products, including the USDT stablecoin and XAUT gold token, by holding significant gold and investing in various assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:46 IST
Tether, the crypto giant based in El Salvador, has announced plans to allocate 10%-15% of its investment portfolio to physical gold, confirming an increase of 27 metric tons in recent acquisitions. CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted the strategic decision as gold prices continue to rise amidst global uncertainty.

The company reportedly holds approximately 130 metric tons of gold as backing for its digital dollar, the USDT stablecoin, and the Tether XAUT gold token. Ardoino stated the necessity of this gold acquisition as Tether continues to navigate through unstable economic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

In addition to gold, Tether invests in U.S. Treasury bills, bitcoin, and tech sector ventures, predicting its 2026 profits to surpass previous years' earnings. This strategy marks Tether's commitment to securing its financial foundation in the face of fluctuating markets and currency trust issues.

