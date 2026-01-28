Tether's Gilded Strategy: Investing in Gold

Tether, the crypto giant based in El Salvador, has announced plans to allocate 10%-15% of its investment portfolio to physical gold, confirming an increase of 27 metric tons in recent acquisitions. CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted the strategic decision as gold prices continue to rise amidst global uncertainty.

The company reportedly holds approximately 130 metric tons of gold as backing for its digital dollar, the USDT stablecoin, and the Tether XAUT gold token. Ardoino stated the necessity of this gold acquisition as Tether continues to navigate through unstable economic conditions and geopolitical tensions.

In addition to gold, Tether invests in U.S. Treasury bills, bitcoin, and tech sector ventures, predicting its 2026 profits to surpass previous years' earnings. This strategy marks Tether's commitment to securing its financial foundation in the face of fluctuating markets and currency trust issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)