Left Menu

Stablecoins: The Catalyst for a Potential $500 Billion Deposit Flight from U.S. Banks

Stablecoins, digital tokens backed by the U.S. dollar, could lead to $500 billion in U.S. bank deposit withdrawals by 2028, according to Standard Chartered. Legislation around stablecoins remains contentious, with banks fearing competition over deposits. This debate could shape the future regulatory landscape for digital assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:50 IST
Stablecoins: The Catalyst for a Potential $500 Billion Deposit Flight from U.S. Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stablecoins, digital tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar, are projected to siphon off around $500 billion in deposits from U.S. banks by the end of 2028, as predicted by Standard Chartered.

This analysis raises the stakes in the ongoing battle between banks and crypto companies over digital asset regulation. Regional U.S. banks would be particularly vulnerable to these losses, according to Geoff Kendrick, global head of digital assets research at Standard Chartered, who highlighted the impact on lenders' net interest margins.

The U.S. government has attempted to regulate these assets, with a law signed by President Donald Trump last year creating a federal framework for stablecoins. While proponents argue for their efficiency in transactions, banks fear new competition for deposits due to a legislative loophole allowing third parties to pay yield on stablecoins. The Senate Banking Committee's planned deliberation on crypto legislation was postponed recently amid such controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026