Left Menu

Bribery Bust: Rajasthan Discom Officials Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a superintendent engineer and a technician for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.75 lakh. They were caught while taking the bribe from a complainant. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are ongoing under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:08 IST
Bribery Bust: Rajasthan Discom Officials Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a breakthrough on Wednesday, arresting a superintendent engineer and a technician from a Discom on bribery charges. The officials, identified as Rajesh Kumar Verma and Narendra Kumar, allegedly accepted a Rs 1.75 lakh bribe from a complainant. Verma serves as the Superintendent Engineer (Operations and Maintenance) at Jaipur Discom in Dholpur, while Narendra Kumar is a Technician Grade-I.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh for lifting the complainant's suspension and reinstating him. The ACB set up a sting operation under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Rameshwar Singh, where Narendra Kumar took the reduced bribe amount on Verma's behalf. The money was recovered, and the collusion was established as the technician informed his superior of the receipt via phone.

An FIR has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are being conducted, led by Inspector General of Police Rajesh Singh, to dig deeper into the alleged corruption network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026