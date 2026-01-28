Bribery Bust: Rajasthan Discom Officials Nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) made a breakthrough on Wednesday, arresting a superintendent engineer and a technician from a Discom on bribery charges. The officials, identified as Rajesh Kumar Verma and Narendra Kumar, allegedly accepted a Rs 1.75 lakh bribe from a complainant. Verma serves as the Superintendent Engineer (Operations and Maintenance) at Jaipur Discom in Dholpur, while Narendra Kumar is a Technician Grade-I.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, the accused demanded Rs 2 lakh for lifting the complainant's suspension and reinstating him. The ACB set up a sting operation under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police Rameshwar Singh, where Narendra Kumar took the reduced bribe amount on Verma's behalf. The money was recovered, and the collusion was established as the technician informed his superior of the receipt via phone.

An FIR has been lodged under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigations are being conducted, led by Inspector General of Police Rajesh Singh, to dig deeper into the alleged corruption network.

