NISHAD Party's Constitutional Rights March: A Step Toward Empowerment

Uttar Pradesh Minister and NISHAD Party chief, Sanjay Nishad, has kicked off the 'Samvaidhanik Adhikar Padyatra' from Kushinagar district. The statewide march is designed to push for constitutional rights for the state's fishing community, impacting all 75 districts through its phased approach.

During his visit to Kushinagar, Nishad paid respects at Lord Buddha's Mahaparinirvana site, praying for the prosperity and peace of the state. The padyatra has been met with enthusiastic receptions from party supporters and local representatives, highlighting the growing momentum of the movement.

Nishad emphasized his unwavering support for fishing community rights, particularly the Majhwar sub-caste's inclusion in the Scheduled Caste list, promising education and employment benefits. He called for unity and collective advocacy among the sub-castes to effectively campaign for their rights alongside NISHAD's BJP allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)